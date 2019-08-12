Analysts have lifted the average 12-month price target for Kweichow Moutai by 44 per cent from the end of last year to 1,096.28 yuan, according to Bloomberg. Photo: Simon Song
Kweichow Moutai shares rise after world’s most valuable distiller allays investor concerns, limits dealings with affiliates
- Company will cap such dealings to an amount equal to 5 per cent of its net asset value this year
- Stock jumps by as much as 5.6 per cent after Citic Securities raises share price estimate
