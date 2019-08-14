Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pigs stand in a barn at a pig farm in Jiangjiaqiao village in northern China's Hebei province. Photo: Associated Press
China Business

Shares of Chinese pig-breeder New Hope expected to keep fattening up even after stock has more than doubled this year

  • Shares of New Hope Liuhe have soared 151 per cent this year but are predicted to go up 30 per cent more in next 12 months
  • African swine fever has upended pork supply in China and driven up prices
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 5:06pm, 14 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pigs stand in a barn at a pig farm in Jiangjiaqiao village in northern China's Hebei province. Photo: Associated Press
READ FULL ARTICLE
Rabo Bank estimated recently that the African Swine fever outbreak could halve China’s pig herd this year, triggering a 25 per cent decline in pork production. Photo: AP
Companies

Is the world’s biggest pork consumer ready for substitutes, as African swine fever burns a path through China’s hog herds?

  • The Chicago-based biotech start-up says its alternative protein product can help fill the supply gap caused by deadly porcine virus outbreak in China
  • Start-up has won backing from tech fund started by Bill Gates, and attracted former Kraft Foods chief executive Tony Vernon to its board
Topic |   African swine fever
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 2:00pm, 14 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Rabo Bank estimated recently that the African Swine fever outbreak could halve China’s pig herd this year, triggering a 25 per cent decline in pork production. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.