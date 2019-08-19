A trading hall in Haikou, capital of China’s southeastern Hainan Province. The ChiNext index has climbed 30 per cent this year and is the best-performing gauge among benchmarks tracking Chinese stocks. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese small-caps surge most in seven weeks on lending rate reform, Shenzhen revitalisation plan
- Shenzhen’s ChiNext jumps 3.5 per cent and Shenzhen Composite Index adds 3.1 per cent
- New method of generating lending prime rate will cut borrowing costs, KGI Securities and Citic Securities say
