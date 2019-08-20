Chinese investors in front of an electronic board showing stock prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing on 13 June 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China’s stock market represent gains and advances in red, using green to denote losses and declines. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s securities regulator slaps fine on four people for making up, distributing fake news about short-selling
- The China Securities Regulatory Commission meted out combined fines of 560,000 yuan on four people, including the business news editor of a web portal
- Chen Yiheng, one of the four that were punished, was fined 200,000 yuan alone for fabricating false news on short selling that eventually moved stocks
Topic | A-shares
