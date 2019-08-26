Stock trader takes a break at a brokerage house in Beijing on August 6, 2019. Photo: Simon Song
Chinese investors get used to Trump’s trade war as benchmark falls the least in Asia
- Hang Seng seeing big fall after trade war tensions escalate but Shanghai ends down only 1.2 per cent
- ‘Chinese investors are getting used to the ongoing noise on the trade front,’ trader says
Topic | A-shares
Tear gas is fired by police at protesters in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong on August 11, 2019. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s stock market has always bounced back strongly after big protests in the past. Will it this time?
- Hang Seng is down 3 per cent since first massive demonstration on June 9
- Hong Kong market has historically rebounded strongly after protests caused a tumble
Topic | Hong Kong Stock Exchange
