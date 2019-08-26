Channels

Nezha is the first Chinese 3D animated film in the IMAX format. Photo: Handout
China Business

As Chinese animated film Nezha overtakes Avengers: Endgame's box office haul, firms from Tencent, Bilibili to China Literature could benefit

  • Film has raked in 4.5 billion yuan since its release a month ago
  • Its ‘popularity reflects the potential and energy of Chinese-made animation’
Topic |   Cinema
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 8:48pm, 26 Aug, 2019

Nezha is the first Chinese 3D animated film in the IMAX format. Photo: Handout
A still from China’s first 3D animated IMAX film, Nezha, which has become the fourth highest grossing film in Chinese box office history. It is the feature film debut of its director, Yang Yu, known as Jiaozi (Dumpling).
Entertainment

The man behind Nezha, summer Chinese box office hit: they call him 'Dumpling' and he's on a roll

  • A self-taught animator making his feature film debut at the age of 38, Yang Yu, known as Jiaozi, meaning ‘dumpling’, has seen a long-held dream come true
  • He toiled for six years on the film, and struggled for funding, yet it is the fourth biggest grossing in Chinese history and its run has just been extended
Topic |   Chinese language cinema
SCMP

Elaine Yau  

Oasis Li  

Updated: 3:35pm, 16 Aug, 2019

A still from China’s first 3D animated IMAX film, Nezha, which has become the fourth highest grossing film in Chinese box office history. It is the feature film debut of its director, Yang Yu, known as Jiaozi (Dumpling).
