Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, Volvo Cars’ high-performance electric car brand. Photo: Alamy Live News
Volvo’s electric car brand Polestar joins a crowded market amid slowing sales in China
- Polestar opens first China plant in Chengdu as it prepares to deliver its first electric car by the end of the year
- Company on course to open its second plant by 2020, says CEO Thomas Ingenlath
Topic | Electric cars
Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, Volvo Cars’ high-performance electric car brand. Photo: Alamy Live News