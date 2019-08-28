Channels

Shenzhen is becoming increasingly important in Beijing’s plans to draw talent and international investment. Photo: Martin Chan
China Business

China using Shenzhen to hedge its bets and reduce reliance on Hong Kong as gateway to West, says long-time global markets adviser

  • Beijing last week singled out Shenzhen for reforms to make it a model global city
  • But if Beijing uses strong-arm tactics against private companies, it could drive multinationals to Singapore, says expert
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Updated: 11:47am, 28 Aug, 2019

Colonial Hong Kong flags fly in Central on Friday night. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Are Hong Kong protesters pro-American or British when they wave the US and UK flags? The answer is complicated

  • The flying of flags of other countries at protests is often cited as evidence of foreign interference or an attempt to spark an uprising against central government
  • But ask the flag-bearers themselves and the picture is more nuanced and quite different from these assumptions
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 1:06pm, 22 Aug, 2019

