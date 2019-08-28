Allan Zeman (second left), chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group, Witman Hung (second right), principal liaison officer for Hong Kong at the Shenzhen Qianhai Authority and Tony Verb (right), co-founder and partner at GreaterBay Venture & Advisors, take part in a panel discussion titled ‘The competition conundrum’, at the South China Morning Post’s China Conference, on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Enough opportunities for Hong Kong’s youth in Greater Bay Area, but it’s not the answer to the city’s problems, says Allan Zeman
- Beijing needs one country, two systems as it has worked well so far, Allan Zeman says at the China Conference
- Other participants in the panel discussion also say that Hong Kong’s youth must not be forced to seek work in the mainland
Topic | Greater Bay Area
Residential buildings stand in the Futian District in Shenzhen in this photo taken in April 2018. Photo: Roy Issa
Mainland developer China Aoyuan Group building a new niche focus in booming Greater Bay Area
- Developer has a quarter of its land bank in the southern region
- ‘Quite optimistic’ about Greater Bay Area’s future, senior executive at company says
Topic | China economy
