This image released by Netflix shows Wong He, left, working with Kenny Taylor, centre, and Jarred Gibson, right, in the furnace tempering area of the Fuyao Glass America Factory in Dayton, Ohio, in the documentary film, American Factory. Photo: Netflix via Associated Press
China Business

How Fuyao Glass, at the centre of documentary American Factory, became a dominant player, and why it is under pressure now

  • Nexflix documentary is putting a spotlight on business created by ‘rags-to-riches’ Cao Dewang
  • Slowdown in China’s auto industry is huge challenge for glassmaker tied closely to it
Topic |   Going Global
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 11:30am, 1 Sep, 2019

This image released by Netflix shows Wong He, left, working with Kenny Taylor, centre, and Jarred Gibson, right, in the furnace tempering area of the Fuyao Glass America Factory in Dayton, Ohio, in the documentary film, American Factory. Photo: Netflix via Associated Press
American Fuyao management team members and others tour a Fuyao plant in Fuqing, Fujian province in “American Factory”. Photo: Netflix via AP
Diplomacy

‘American Factory’ stirs mixed feelings in China over working conditions and culture

  • Documentary revealing the life of US workers at Fuyao’s auto-glass plant in Ohio generates strong interest on social media
  • Some say it is especially interesting to watch against backdrop of trade war
Topic |   American films
Viola Zhou

Viola Zhou  

Updated: 4:11am, 27 Aug, 2019

American Fuyao management team members and others tour a Fuyao plant in Fuqing, Fujian province in "American Factory". Photo: Netflix via AP
