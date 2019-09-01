This image released by Netflix shows Wong He, left, working with Kenny Taylor, centre, and Jarred Gibson, right, in the furnace tempering area of the Fuyao Glass America Factory in Dayton, Ohio, in the documentary film, American Factory. Photo: Netflix via Associated Press
How Fuyao Glass, at the centre of documentary American Factory, became a dominant player, and why it is under pressure now
- Nexflix documentary is putting a spotlight on business created by ‘rags-to-riches’ Cao Dewang
- Slowdown in China’s auto industry is huge challenge for glassmaker tied closely to it
American Fuyao management team members and others tour a Fuyao plant in Fuqing, Fujian province in “American Factory”. Photo: Netflix via AP
‘American Factory’ stirs mixed feelings in China over working conditions and culture
- Documentary revealing the life of US workers at Fuyao’s auto-glass plant in Ohio generates strong interest on social media
- Some say it is especially interesting to watch against backdrop of trade war
