A bronze sculpture of a bull is seen outside the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: Warton Li
China Business

Chinese investors buy the dips even as Hang Seng Index ends August as world’s worst performer

  • Mainland traders have bought Hong Kong stocks for 31 days in a row, pumping a total of US$8.9 billion
  • The Hang Seng Index’s 7.4 per cent plunge in August makes it the worst performer among the world’s major stock gauges
Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 4:34pm, 30 Aug, 2019

A man walk past the various trademarks of carmakers at a car market in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Markets

Beaten down car stocks to rev up as Chinese policymakers take steps to boost dwindling sales

  • The State Council, China’s cabinet, rolled out plans to spur car buying as part of a drive to bolster consumption amid an economic slowdown
  • An index of Chinese car stocks has climbed 2.8 per cent this week and is on track for the best weekly performance since July
Topic |   Autos
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 10:22pm, 29 Aug, 2019

