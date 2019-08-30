A bronze sculpture of a bull is seen outside the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: Warton Li
Chinese investors buy the dips even as Hang Seng Index ends August as world’s worst performer
- Mainland traders have bought Hong Kong stocks for 31 days in a row, pumping a total of US$8.9 billion
- The Hang Seng Index’s 7.4 per cent plunge in August makes it the worst performer among the world’s major stock gauges
A man walk past the various trademarks of carmakers at a car market in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Beaten down car stocks to rev up as Chinese policymakers take steps to boost dwindling sales
- The State Council, China’s cabinet, rolled out plans to spur car buying as part of a drive to bolster consumption amid an economic slowdown
- An index of Chinese car stocks has climbed 2.8 per cent this week and is on track for the best weekly performance since July
