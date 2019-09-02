The Zendai Group offices in Shanghai. The closely held investment firm focuses on businesses ranging from finance and culture to health, according to its website. Photo: Imaginechina
Founder of Shanghai investment firm Zendai Group surrenders to police after P2P lending units default on payments
- Dai Zhikang under investigation for illegal fundraising, embezzlement, police say
- Closure of two online lending units worth 10 billion yuan leads to surrender
Topic | Financial regulation
The Zendai Group offices in Shanghai. The closely held investment firm focuses on businesses ranging from finance and culture to health, according to its website. Photo: Imaginechina
A notice on Laocaibao’s website announcing its closure on Tuesday. Photo: Weibo
Shanghai-based Zendai closes two P2P units worth US$1.4 billion as Beijing intensifies crackdown
- The P2P platforms operated by the private investment company employed 5,000 and operated 135 outlets across the mainland
Topic | Peer-2-Peer
A notice on Laocaibao’s website announcing its closure on Tuesday. Photo: Weibo