The Zendai Group offices in Shanghai. The closely held investment firm focuses on businesses ranging from finance and culture to health, according to its website. Photo: Imaginechina
China Business

Founder of Shanghai investment firm Zendai Group surrenders to police after P2P lending units default on payments

  • Dai Zhikang under investigation for illegal fundraising, embezzlement, police say
  • Closure of two online lending units worth 10 billion yuan leads to surrender
Topic |   Financial regulation
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 2:43pm, 2 Sep, 2019

A notice on Laocaibao’s website announcing its closure on Tuesday. Photo: Weibo
Banking & Finance

Shanghai-based Zendai closes two P2P units worth US$1.4 billion as Beijing intensifies crackdown

  • The P2P platforms operated by the private investment company employed 5,000 and operated 135 outlets across the mainland
Topic |   Peer-2-Peer
Zhang Shidong  

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 11:34pm, 13 Aug, 2019

