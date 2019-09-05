The US-China trade war has ‘dented external demand and that will, in turn, hurt China’s investment and consumption’, Shanghai-based KGI Securities says. Photo: AFP
Chinese companies report slowed second-quarter profit growth as weaker economy, US-China trade war bite into earnings
- Second-quarter profit growth slowed to 6.5 per cent from 9.4 per cent in the previous quarter
- Growth might bottom out in third quarter based on inventory cycle and policy easing, Haitong Securities says
Topic | A-shares
