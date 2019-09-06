Investors rest on a chair in front of screens showing stock market movements at a securities company in Beijing. Chinese shares had their best week since June 21. Photo: AFP
China and Hong Kong stocks post best weekly gain in two months on trade, policy optimism
- Stock benchmarks in China and Hong Kong rose at least 3.8 per cent for the week
- Derivative trading on the city’s stock exchange resumed, with volumes of futures contracts surging
