Fireworks during the Shanghai International Music and Fireworks Festival on October 3, 2015. Photo: Imaginechina
China Business

Upside in the world's top-performing stock index puts it on path to break this year's high as China turns on the liquidity taps

  • The Shanghai Composite Index will probably rise to this year's high of 3,270.80, implying a 9 per cent gain from Fridays' close, Citic Securities said
  • Further loosening of monetary policies and continuing foreign inflows will buoy up stocks, China's biggest listed brokerage said
Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 1:56pm, 9 Sep, 2019

Fireworks during the Shanghai International Music and Fireworks Festival on October 3, 2015. Photo: Imaginechina
A man walk past the various trademarks of carmakers at a car market in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Markets

Beaten down car stocks to rev up as Chinese policymakers take steps to boost dwindling sales

  • The State Council, China's cabinet, rolled out plans to spur car buying as part of a drive to bolster consumption amid an economic slowdown
  • An index of Chinese car stocks has climbed 2.8 per cent this week and is on track for the best weekly performance since July
Topic |   Autos
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 10:22pm, 29 Aug, 2019

A man walk past the various trademarks of carmakers at a car market in Beijing. Photo: AFP
