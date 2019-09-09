Fireworks during the Shanghai International Music and Fireworks Festival on October 3, 2015. Photo: Imaginechina
Upside in the world’s top-performing stock index puts it on path to break this year’s high as China turns on the liquidity taps
- The Shanghai Composite Index will probably rise to this year’s high of 3,270.80, implying a 9 per cent gain from Fridays’ close, Citic Securities said
- Further loosening of monetary policies and continuing foreign inflows will buoy up stocks, China’s biggest listed brokerage said
A man walk past the various trademarks of carmakers at a car market in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Beaten down car stocks to rev up as Chinese policymakers take steps to boost dwindling sales
- The State Council, China’s cabinet, rolled out plans to spur car buying as part of a drive to bolster consumption amid an economic slowdown
- An index of Chinese car stocks has climbed 2.8 per cent this week and is on track for the best weekly performance since July
