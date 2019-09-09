Shipping containers are stacked at the Port of Los Angeles in California. Investment bank CLSA thinks global trade could turn negative next year. Photo: Reuters
‘Shallow recession’ likely in the US as economy slows, trade war weighs on global growth, CLSA says
- US economic growth could slow to 1 per cent next year, weighing on export-dependent economies, according to CLSA economist Eric Fishwick
- If global trade contracts in 2020, it would be protracted period of world negative trade growth since 2008, 2009, Fishwick says
