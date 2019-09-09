Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Shipping containers are stacked at the Port of Los Angeles in California. Investment bank CLSA thinks global trade could turn negative next year. Photo: Reuters
China Business

‘Shallow recession’ likely in the US as economy slows, trade war weighs on global growth, CLSA says

  • US economic growth could slow to 1 per cent next year, weighing on export-dependent economies, according to CLSA economist Eric Fishwick
  • If global trade contracts in 2020, it would be protracted period of world negative trade growth since 2008, 2009, Fishwick says
Topic |   China economy
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 8:00pm, 9 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shipping containers are stacked at the Port of Los Angeles in California. Investment bank CLSA thinks global trade could turn negative next year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.