Seventy-five per cent of AmCham Shanghai’s members doing business in China oppose President Donald Trump’s use of tariffs to resolve the trade war. Photo: Reuters
Trump’s China tariffs find scant support in the market where they do business: AmCham survey
- Some 75 per cent of US firms are opposed to the use of tariffs to resolve the trade dispute, compared with 69 per cent last year, according to a survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai
Topic | US-China trade war
