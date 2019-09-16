Protesters hurl petrol bombs and other objects at the Central Government Offices in Tamar as they hold another rally and march in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong stocks drop most in three weeks, weighed down by protests, weak China data
- Demonstrators continued to battle with police over the weekend, setting fire at entrance to subway station in Wan Chai and forcing closures of shops
- China’s industrial production, retail sales and fixed-asset investment all fell short of estimates in August
Topic | Hang Seng Index
Protesters hurl petrol bombs and other objects at the Central Government Offices in Tamar as they hold another rally and march in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
A man cleans a BYD e-SEED GT concept EV during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai on April 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Here’s why big investing firms are steering clear of China’s expensive, underperforming new-energy car sector
- Big investment firms are bearish on Chinese EV makers
- Beijing slashed subsidies on EV cars this year, hurting sales
Topic | A-shares
A man cleans a BYD e-SEED GT concept EV during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai on April 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters