Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters hurl petrol bombs and other objects at the Central Government Offices in Tamar as they hold another rally and march in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
China Business

Hong Kong stocks drop most in three weeks, weighed down by protests, weak China data

  • Demonstrators continued to battle with police over the weekend, setting fire at entrance to subway station in Wan Chai and forcing closures of shops
  • China’s industrial production, retail sales and fixed-asset investment all fell short of estimates in August
Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 5:05pm, 16 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters hurl petrol bombs and other objects at the Central Government Offices in Tamar as they hold another rally and march in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
A man cleans a BYD e-SEED GT concept EV during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai on April 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters
China Business

Here’s why big investing firms are steering clear of China’s expensive, underperforming new-energy car sector

  • Big investment firms are bearish on Chinese EV makers
  • Beijing slashed subsidies on EV cars this year, hurting sales
Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 7:45am, 16 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man cleans a BYD e-SEED GT concept EV during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai on April 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.