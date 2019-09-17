A labourer at China First Heavy Industries in Qiqihar in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on August 28, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese key stock index falls by the most in 10 weeks as central bank refrains from stimulus to arrest economic slowdown
- The PBOC did not cut the medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate in its open-market operation, dampening hopes of lower borrowing costs
- Hong Kong’s stocks slide for a second day as MTR retreated on train derailment
Dozens of railway stations vandalised by protesters over weekend, says Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation, warning some services may not resume by Monday
- Company says as many as 32 railway stations were damaged on Saturday and at least 12 on Sunday
