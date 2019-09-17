Channels

SCMP
A labourer at China First Heavy Industries in Qiqihar in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on August 28, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China Business

Chinese key stock index falls by the most in 10 weeks as central bank refrains from stimulus to arrest economic slowdown

  • The PBOC did not cut the medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate in its open-market operation, dampening hopes of lower borrowing costs
  • Hong Kong’s stocks slide for a second day as MTR retreated on train derailment
Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 5:12pm, 17 Sep, 2019

Abuse directed at the rail firm is spray-painted on the customer service booth at Mong Kong station. Photo: Handout
Transport

Dozens of railway stations vandalised by protesters over weekend, says Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation, warning some services may not resume by Monday

  • Company says as many as 32 railway stations were damaged on Saturday and at least 12 on Sunday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 3:25am, 2 Sep, 2019

