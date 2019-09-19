The four-day decline in the Hang Seng Index is the longest since a stretch of five days that ended on August 6. An Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks hit longest losing streak in six weeks as investors fear more protests on the way
- The Hang Seng Index slid for a fourth straight day on mounting angst about the possibility of more protests as China’s National Day approaches
- The Shanghai Composite Index ended higher on prospects of a cut in the loan prime rate
Topic | A-shares
