Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Newly assembled electric buses and vans are unveiled at an FDG plant in China’s Kunming city, in this file photo from November 8, 2014. Business has worsened recently, amid an economic slowdown in China as well as a scale back in government subsidies. Photo: Imaginechina
China Business

Li Ka-shing files bankruptcy petition against Chinese electric carmaker chief after HK$341.8 million investment stalls

  • Li’s investment in Hong Kong-listed FDG Electric Vehicles has shrunk by more than 40 per cent in value
  • Stock of We Solutions, another firm Li has invested in, drops 1.1 per cent on Monday
Topic |   Li Ka-shing
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 6:30pm, 23 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Newly assembled electric buses and vans are unveiled at an FDG plant in China’s Kunming city, in this file photo from November 8, 2014. Business has worsened recently, amid an economic slowdown in China as well as a scale back in government subsidies. Photo: Imaginechina
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.