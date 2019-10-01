New house prices rose in 55 out of 70 Chinese cities tracked in August, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Simon Song
Strong sales mean yuan depreciation is not a problem for Chinese developers with foreign debts, Moody’s says
- Most Chinese developers can withstand a 10 per cent depreciation in the yuan, according to the rating agency
- The yuan is the second-worst performing currency in Asia this year, weakening 3.7 per cent against the US dollar
Topic | Yuan
New house prices rose in 55 out of 70 Chinese cities tracked in August, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Simon Song