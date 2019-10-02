Trump is aware of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 and has referred to them as a tool in his trade policies. Photo: AFP
Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio outlines path Trump could take to limit US capital flows to China
- In a post, Dalio wonders if the US is ‘inching toward bigger moves’
- Bridgewater co-chairman points to the US freezing Japanese assets and embargoing oil to Japan in the late 1930s to early 1940s as a potential example of how special emergency powers could be used by the president
Topic | China economy
