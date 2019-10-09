Channels

People play basketball on an outdoor court in Beijing. Photo: AFP
China Business

Sportswear maker Li-Ning and other sponsors of Chinese basketball see shares jump as country cuts ties with NBA and Houston Rockets

  • China has suspended broadcasts of NBA preseason games after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support for Hong Kong protesters
  • Domestic brands have gained on expectations more Chinese fans will switch to watching the Chinese basketball league, which would bolster sales at home-grown sports gear makers
Topic |   NBA (National Basketball Association)
Zhang Shidong  

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 6:29pm, 9 Oct, 2019

People play basketball on an outdoor court in Beijing. Photo: AFP
In this April 17, 2019, file photo, Houston Rockets guard James Harden (right) drives against Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale during a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Houston. Photo: AP
E-Commerce

Chinese e-commerce platforms block Houston Rockets’ merchandise after backlash over GM’s tweet supporting Hong Kong protests

  • CCTV5, one of China’s most popular state-own sports channels, said it would suspend airing of NBA games
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tracy Qu

Tracy Qu  

Updated: 5:48am, 9 Oct, 2019

In this April 17, 2019, file photo, Houston Rockets guard James Harden (right) drives against Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale during a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Houston. Photo: AP
