People play basketball on an outdoor court in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Sportswear maker Li-Ning and other sponsors of Chinese basketball see shares jump as country cuts ties with NBA and Houston Rockets
- China has suspended broadcasts of NBA preseason games after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support for Hong Kong protesters
- Domestic brands have gained on expectations more Chinese fans will switch to watching the Chinese basketball league, which would bolster sales at home-grown sports gear makers
In this April 17, 2019, file photo, Houston Rockets guard James Harden (right) drives against Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale during a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Houston. Photo: AP
Chinese e-commerce platforms block Houston Rockets’ merchandise after backlash over GM’s tweet supporting Hong Kong protests
- CCTV5, one of China’s most popular state-own sports channels, said it would suspend airing of NBA games
