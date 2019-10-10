Channels

Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors against the Golden State Warriors during game six of the 2019 NBA Finals in Oakland, California. Photo: AFP
China Business

Houston, we have a problem: what’s at stake for the NBA in the Hong Kong-China stand-off?

  • The current furore over a tweet by Houston Rockets’ general manager in support of protesters could prove costly to the growth of top-level American basketball in China
  • Forbes magazine estimated the value of NBA China’s operations at US$4 billion in early 2018
Topic |   NBA (National Basketball Association)
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 10:09am, 10 Oct, 2019

Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors against the Golden State Warriors during game six of the 2019 NBA Finals in Oakland, California. Photo: AFP
Police restrain a protester near a police station in the Mong Kok shopping district on Monday. Chinese commentators are criticising Apple Inc for making available an app that would allow users to avoid police actions in Hong Kong. Photo: Kyodo
News

Apple under fire from China over HKmap.live app that tracks police activity amid Hong Kong protests

  • HKmap.live uses crowdsourcing to track police vehicles, armed officers and incidents in which people have been injured
  • People’s Daily column accuses the tech giant of ‘allowing its platform to clear the way for an app that incites illegal behaviour’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 10:36pm, 9 Oct, 2019

Police restrain a protester near a police station in the Mong Kok shopping district on Monday. Chinese commentators are criticising Apple Inc for making available an app that would allow users to avoid police actions in Hong Kong. Photo: Kyodo
