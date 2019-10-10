Passenger and air freight aircraft bearing the livery of Cathay Pacific Airways at Hong Kong International Airport, the world’s busiest air cargo hub on March 5, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg.
August worldwide air cargo shrinks for the 10th month, in longest losing streak since 2008, as trade war crimps shipments
- The world’s air freight, measured in freight-tonne kilometres, fell 3.9 per cent in August from a year ago, according to data by the International Air Transport Association (IATA)
- Hong Kong’s airport, the world’s busiest air cargo hub, handled 5.1 million tonnes of cargo last year
Topic | Transport and logistics
Passenger and air freight aircraft bearing the livery of Cathay Pacific Airways at Hong Kong International Airport, the world’s busiest air cargo hub on March 5, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg.