Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Passenger and air freight aircraft bearing the livery of Cathay Pacific Airways at Hong Kong International Airport, the world’s busiest air cargo hub on March 5, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg.
China Business

August worldwide air cargo shrinks for the 10th month, in longest losing streak since 2008, as trade war crimps shipments

  • The world’s air freight, measured in freight-tonne kilometres, fell 3.9 per cent in August from a year ago, according to data by the International Air Transport Association (IATA)
  • Hong Kong’s airport, the world’s busiest air cargo hub, handled 5.1 million tonnes of cargo last year
Topic |   Transport and logistics
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 2:23pm, 10 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Passenger and air freight aircraft bearing the livery of Cathay Pacific Airways at Hong Kong International Airport, the world’s busiest air cargo hub on March 5, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.