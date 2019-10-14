Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anti-government protesters place paper cranes along the Avenue of Stars at Victoria Harbour in Tsim Sha Tsui. Four months of demonstrations have taken a toll on business sentiment. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Banking & Finance

Deal making, IPOs set to slump in China and Hong Kong as trade war, civil unrest rage, says Baker McKenzie report

  • China’s inbound and domestic mergers and acquisitions are likely to fall by 18 per cent to US$248 billion in 2019, the law firm forecasts
  • In Hong Kong, total IPO transactions are forecast to plummet by 51 per cent to US$16 billion this year
Topic |   IPO
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 1:01pm, 14 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government protesters place paper cranes along the Avenue of Stars at Victoria Harbour in Tsim Sha Tsui. Four months of demonstrations have taken a toll on business sentiment. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Visitors view a scale model of the East Coast Rail Link during the launching of the train project in Kuantan, Malaysia, in 2017. Malaysia's government, in July 2019, announced the resumption of the China-backed project, which it had suspended the year before, after the Chinese contractor involved agreed to cut construction costs by one-third. Photo: AP
Jonathon Clifton
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Jonathon Clifton

China’s outbound investments have hit a snag, but its M&A in Asia and Oceania show it’s still the face of globalisation

  • At first glance, China’s declining outbound investment appears to confirm the seeming retreat from globalisation. Yet, while M&A has declined in Europe and the US, look to its activity closer to home for a glimpse of the future
SCMP

Jonathon Clifton  

Sherrie Dai  

Updated: 10:31pm, 2 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Visitors view a scale model of the East Coast Rail Link during the launching of the train project in Kuantan, Malaysia, in 2017. Malaysia's government, in July 2019, announced the resumption of the China-backed project, which it had suspended the year before, after the Chinese contractor involved agreed to cut construction costs by one-third. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.