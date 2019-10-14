Anti-government protesters place paper cranes along the Avenue of Stars at Victoria Harbour in Tsim Sha Tsui. Four months of demonstrations have taken a toll on business sentiment. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Deal making, IPOs set to slump in China and Hong Kong as trade war, civil unrest rage, says Baker McKenzie report
- China’s inbound and domestic mergers and acquisitions are likely to fall by 18 per cent to US$248 billion in 2019, the law firm forecasts
- In Hong Kong, total IPO transactions are forecast to plummet by 51 per cent to US$16 billion this year
Topic | IPO
Visitors view a scale model of the East Coast Rail Link during the launching of the train project in Kuantan, Malaysia, in 2017. Malaysia's government, in July 2019, announced the resumption of the China-backed project, which it had suspended the year before, after the Chinese contractor involved agreed to cut construction costs by one-third. Photo: AP
