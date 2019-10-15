A customer buys pork at a wholesale market in Beijing. Rising pork prices pushed up inflation on the mainland last month. Photo: Simon Song
China’s rising pork prices worsens outlook of Asia’s largest stock market as scope to stimulate economy is reduced
- Pork prices surged 69 per cent in September, fuelling consumer inflation and reducing the likelihood of policy easing
