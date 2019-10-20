Mobile commerce in Hong Kong is expected to grow from 16 per cent of online purchases to 34 per cent in the next four years. Photo: Alamy
Hongkongers are the world’s most reluctant online shoppers, but try stopping the Chinese
- The 2019 FIS Retail Global Payments Report shows Hongkongers spend the least in online retail shopping at 4 per cent of overall purchases
- China continues to lead the world in digital wallet adoption and online shopping
Topic | Ecommerce
Mobile commerce in Hong Kong is expected to grow from 16 per cent of online purchases to 34 per cent in the next four years. Photo: Alamy