Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Mobile commerce in Hong Kong is expected to grow from 16 per cent of online purchases to 34 per cent in the next four years. Photo: Alamy
China Business

Hongkongers are the world’s most reluctant online shoppers, but try stopping the Chinese

  • The 2019 FIS Retail Global Payments Report shows Hongkongers spend the least in online retail shopping at 4 per cent of overall purchases
  • China continues to lead the world in digital wallet adoption and online shopping
Topic |   Ecommerce
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 2:53pm, 20 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mobile commerce in Hong Kong is expected to grow from 16 per cent of online purchases to 34 per cent in the next four years. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.