Workers pack bottles of Kweichow Moutai liquor in Renhuai, in the southwest Chinese province of Guizhou. Photo: Xinhua
Kweichow Moutai, world’s most valuable liquor maker, feels impact of China’s slowing economy, but analysts remain bullish
- Kweichow Moutai, the world’s biggest liquor distiller, reported a slowdown in earnings for three consecutive quarters
- Still Chinese brokerages have raised their target price for the stock despite scepticism over its shipments
Topic | Kweichow Moutai
Workers pack bottles of Kweichow Moutai liquor in Renhuai, in the southwest Chinese province of Guizhou. Photo: Xinhua