A total of 557 mainland-lsited companies have issued profit warnings for the third quarter. Photo: AP Photo
Chinese companies’ profit warnings indicate it could be the worst third quarter since 2015 as economic growth slows down
- Forty-three per cent of the 1,309 companies that have issued earnings guidance for the third quarter expect a decline in net profit
- Contemporary Amperex, China’s biggest maker of lithium batteries for new-energy vehicles among companies that has forecast a drop in profit
Topic | China stock market
A total of 557 mainland-lsited companies have issued profit warnings for the third quarter. Photo: AP Photo