Modern high rise buildings in Nanning viewed from Nanhu Lake Park in Nanning of the Guangxi Autonomous region on 4 July 2004. Photo: SCMP
China’s prices of new homes flatlined in September as bruising trade war with US gives users reason to wait out on investments
- September annual new home prices expand 8.4 per cent vs 8.8 per cent in August
- 53 out of 70 cities reported higher prices vs 55 in August
Topic | China property
Modern high rise buildings in Nanning viewed from Nanhu Lake Park in Nanning of the Guangxi Autonomous region on 4 July 2004. Photo: SCMP