China Life Insurance rose on Monday after the company forecast a profit increase of up to 200 per cent for the nine months ended September. Photo: Imaginechina
China Life, Citic Bank help benchmark Shanghai Composite Index snap four-day decline
- Chinese financial stocks rally after the loan prime rate was kept unchanged this month and China Life forecast a profit jump of as much as 200 per cent
- Xiaomi and Meituan surged at least 4.3 per cent in Hong Kong after onshore investors will be allowed to buy companies with weighted voting rights
