Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China Life Insurance rose on Monday after the company forecast a profit increase of up to 200 per cent for the nine months ended September. Photo: Imaginechina
China Business

China Life, Citic Bank help benchmark Shanghai Composite Index snap four-day decline

  • Chinese financial stocks rally after the loan prime rate was kept unchanged this month and China Life forecast a profit jump of as much as 200 per cent
  • Xiaomi and Meituan surged at least 4.3 per cent in Hong Kong after onshore investors will be allowed to buy companies with weighted voting rights
Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 5:42pm, 21 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

China Life Insurance rose on Monday after the company forecast a profit increase of up to 200 per cent for the nine months ended September. Photo: Imaginechina
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.