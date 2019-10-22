China’s peer-to-peer lending is in crisis amid fraud, defaults and illegal practices. Photo: Simon Song
China investigates fintech firm 51 Credit Card for harassing borrowers in latest crackdown on peer-to-peer lending market
- Shares of Hong Kong-listed fintech firm have plunged after police made `on-site investigation’ on Monday following complaints from borrowers
- Company issues apology over the case, saying assets are not frozen and key company executives are assisting the police in ongoing probe
China’s Hunan province has banned P2P lenders from conducting any new business. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Hunan province imposes total ban on P2P lenders after operators fail to comply with regulations
- Hunan’s move is likely to spur other provinces to control the wayward financial sector that has seen more than 5,970 platforms default or shut down as of September
