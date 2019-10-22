Chinese stocks rose on Tuesday after the central government injected 250 billion yuan into the banking system through a reverse repurchase agreement. Photo: Reuters
China stocks rise for a second day as central bank’s liquidity injection boosts small caps
- The People’s Bank of China unleashes 250 billion yuan into the financial system through the reverse repurchase agreement in its biggest open market operation since May
- Hong Kong-listed 51 Credit Card rebounds sharply as the stock resumes trading in the afternoon after clarification on police investigation
Topic | China stock market
Chinese stocks rose on Tuesday after the central government injected 250 billion yuan into the banking system through a reverse repurchase agreement. Photo: Reuters