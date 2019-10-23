Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A view of modern skyline in Qingdao city financial district in Shandong. Photo: Shutterstock
China Business

In China’s third-largest province, Shandong firms are still reeling from liquidity crunch after default scare

  • Shandong Ruyi, dubbed the LVMH of China, and Xiwang Group face pressure to repay short-term bond maturities despite refinancing efforts
  • Credit risk of private enterprises in the province remains significant with no immediate liquidity relief, S&P Global Ratings says
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 2:23pm, 23 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A view of modern skyline in Qingdao city financial district in Shandong. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
The People’s Bank of China has vowed to support the nation’s small businesses. Photo: Bloomberg
Banking & Finance

China’s onshore bond defaults likely to continue rising as ratio matches 2018 record, Fitch says

  • Default rate by issuer count stood at 44 or 1.03 per cent in the first three quarters of this year, Fitch says
  • Chinese companies have missed repayment obligations on onshore bonds worth more than 100 billion yuan (US$14 billion), says Goldman Sachs
Topic |   Bonds
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 8:15am, 19 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The People’s Bank of China has vowed to support the nation’s small businesses. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.