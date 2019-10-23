Channels

Tencent posted its biggest fall in two months on Wednesday, weighing down the Hang Seng Index. Above, women look at their smartphones underneath the Tencent logo. Photo: Reuters
China Business

Hang Seng Index falls most in two weeks on scepticism over magnitude of new relief package

  • The city’s benchmark drops even after the government rolled out HK$2 billion package to revive tourism and logistic sectors
  • New listing Snack Empire takes a wild trip in debut, finishing lower at the close after the stock had almost tripled in intraday trading
Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 5:14pm, 23 Oct, 2019

Tencent posted its biggest fall in two months on Wednesday, weighing down the Hang Seng Index. Above, women look at their smartphones underneath the Tencent logo. Photo: Reuters
Office vacancy rates in Hong Kong have jumped to a 14-year high. Photo: Winson Wong
Companies

As Hong Kong protests hit business, landlords offer HK$1 rents in city’s most expensive office towers

  • Only 14 per cent of the office space in Central was leased to mainland Chinese tenants in the first three quarters of 2019, down from 58 per cent in 2018 and 57 per cent in 2017
  • Average office vacancy rates jumped to a 14-year high of 7.4 per cent in September across Hong Kong, up from 4 per cent a year earlier
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 5:11am, 23 Oct, 2019

Office vacancy rates in Hong Kong have jumped to a 14-year high. Photo: Winson Wong
