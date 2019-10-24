Channels

Banks including HSBC posted gains Thursday in an upbeat market in Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa
China Business

Hong Kong stocks rise most in two weeks as bargain hunting buoys up HSBC and other lenders

  • Traders loaded up on Hong Kong-listed banks that were half as expensive as the Hang Seng Index
  • Tencent falls through key support level
Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 5:17pm, 24 Oct, 2019


A Fulum Restaurant is vandalised by protesters in Cheung Sha Wan, on October 6, 2019. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong retailers that have borne brunt of protesters’ ire look to sell properties, end leases

  • Restaurant operator Fulum Group Holdings has put eight properties worth some US$327.78 million on sale
  • Snack food chain Best Mart 360, and Maxim’s Group Genki Sushi are debating whether to renew leases of some of their outlets in protest-hit areas
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 9:19am, 24 Oct, 2019


