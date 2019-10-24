Banks including HSBC posted gains Thursday in an upbeat market in Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong stocks rise most in two weeks as bargain hunting buoys up HSBC and other lenders
- Traders loaded up on Hong Kong-listed banks that were half as expensive as the Hang Seng Index
- Tencent falls through key support level
Topic | A-shares
A Fulum Restaurant is vandalised by protesters in Cheung Sha Wan, on October 6, 2019. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong retailers that have borne brunt of protesters’ ire look to sell properties, end leases
- Restaurant operator Fulum Group Holdings has put eight properties worth some US$327.78 million on sale
- Snack food chain Best Mart 360, and Maxim’s Group Genki Sushi are debating whether to renew leases of some of their outlets in protest-hit areas
Topic | Hong Kong protests
