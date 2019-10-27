Channels

US President Donald Trump has said he hopes to sign a trade deal with China's Xi Jinping at a summit in Chile next month. Photo: AFP
China Business

Joseph Stiglitz and other Nobel winning economists call for a sensible framework to tackle US-China trade war

  • The effort unveiled on Sunday was led by New York University law professor Jeffrey Lehman, Harvard economist Dani Rodrik and Yang Yao, dean of the National School of Development at Peking University
Topic |   China economy
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:29pm, 27 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump has said he hopes to sign a trade deal with China’s Xi Jinping at a summit in Chile next month. Photo: AFP
China and the US say they are making good progress towards a “phase-one” deal. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China, United States say good progress being made on phase-one deal to end trade war

  • Negotiators have ‘agreed to appropriately resolve the core concerns of both parties’, Xinhua says
  • After agreeing on the ‘easy parts’, the two sides are now ‘warmed up’ for their trickier phase-two negotiations, analyst says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 11:26pm, 26 Oct, 2019

China and the US say they are making good progress towards a “phase-one” deal. Photo: Reuters
