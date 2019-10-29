Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The increase in debt levels comes after a campaign by Chinese authorities in recent years to reduce corporate borrowing levels. Photo: Xinhua
China Business

China eases on the gas pedal to cut debt as the level of corporate borrowings dropped in 2018

  • ‘Modest erosion’ in debt-to-earnings levels in 2018 expected to continue this year, S&P says
  • Mining, retail among sectors that have seen the most deterioration, the rating agency says
Topic |   China economy
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 7:30pm, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The increase in debt levels comes after a campaign by Chinese authorities in recent years to reduce corporate borrowing levels. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
A ship unloads its cargo from Asia at the Port of Long Beach, California. The trade war between the US and China will not be resolved quickly, according to S&P Global Ratings, even if a deal is reached at the Apec Forum in Chile next month. Photo: AFP
Companies

Mergers and acquisitions will pick up in coming years as supply chains scramble to recalibrate after US-China trade war

  • Of deal makers surveyed, 77 per cent expect tariffs, other trade barriers to fuel future mergers, according to Baker Tilly International and Mergermarket
  • Value of global deals was down 11 per cent to US$2.49 trillion in first nine months of 2019
Topic |   US-China trade war
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 7:30pm, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A ship unloads its cargo from Asia at the Port of Long Beach, California. The trade war between the US and China will not be resolved quickly, according to S&P Global Ratings, even if a deal is reached at the Apec Forum in Chile next month. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.