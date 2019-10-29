The increase in debt levels comes after a campaign by Chinese authorities in recent years to reduce corporate borrowing levels. Photo: Xinhua
China eases on the gas pedal to cut debt as the level of corporate borrowings dropped in 2018
- ‘Modest erosion’ in debt-to-earnings levels in 2018 expected to continue this year, S&P says
- Mining, retail among sectors that have seen the most deterioration, the rating agency says
Topic | China economy
A ship unloads its cargo from Asia at the Port of Long Beach, California. The trade war between the US and China will not be resolved quickly, according to S&P Global Ratings, even if a deal is reached at the Apec Forum in Chile next month. Photo: AFP
Mergers and acquisitions will pick up in coming years as supply chains scramble to recalibrate after US-China trade war
- Of deal makers surveyed, 77 per cent expect tariffs, other trade barriers to fuel future mergers, according to Baker Tilly International and Mergermarket
- Value of global deals was down 11 per cent to US$2.49 trillion in first nine months of 2019
Topic | US-China trade war
