Chinese workers on the production line at General Motor's new facility for Shanghai General Motors, in Shanghai’s Pudong district on May 28, 2005. The plant makes GM’s Buick and Chevrolet vehicles. Photo: AP
Trump’s White House wants to dictate how, where global auto companies make cars and parts to be duty-free under USMCA
- The issue is being discussed between Trump administration officials, congressional staff, and domestic and foreign carmakers in the context of the legislation that lawmakers will vote on for the trade deal to take effect
- The White House wants specific language that would allow it to unilaterally administer the production rules for companies
