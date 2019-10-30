Workers wrapping packages at a logistics centre in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu province on November 8, 2016. Photo: AFP
Chinese shoppers say they would shun American brands during the world’s busiest 24 hours of online shopping
- Up to 78 per cent of Chinese they would avoid buying American brands, opting instead for Chinese products, with more than half of them citing “patriotism” as the main reason, according to AlixPartners’ survey
- The survey of 2,000 adult Chinese consumers was conducted between October 2 and 7
