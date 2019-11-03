Private companies are being held back in China because lenders tend to favour state-owned enterprises, according to a new report. Above, a team works on an engine production line of Geely Auto in Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, in 2016. Photo: Xinhua
China’s innovative companies should be zooming ahead. But unfavourable lending system holds them back, report says
- China’s lending system favours state-owned enterprises, leading companies to put less in R&D to cover short-term loans
- US companies are far more profitable than Chinese counterparts as a result
