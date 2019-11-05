Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Jin Liqun, president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, speaks at the World Water Summit 2019 in Budapest in this file photo from last month. He told a forum at the import expo in Shanghai on Tuesday that the lender would make sure its investments are ‘safe and sustainable’. Photo: AP
China Business

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank plays down Beijing role, says transparency and creditworthiness guide decision making

  • Jin Liqun, bank’s president, plays down role in Chinese economic diplomacy
  • Infrastructure-focused bank has extended US$7.5 billion in loans as of end of 2018
Topic |   Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 9:19pm, 5 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jin Liqun, president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, speaks at the World Water Summit 2019 in Budapest in this file photo from last month. He told a forum at the import expo in Shanghai on Tuesday that the lender would make sure its investments are ‘safe and sustainable’. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.