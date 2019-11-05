Jin Liqun, president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, speaks at the World Water Summit 2019 in Budapest in this file photo from last month. He told a forum at the import expo in Shanghai on Tuesday that the lender would make sure its investments are ‘safe and sustainable’. Photo: AP
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank plays down Beijing role, says transparency and creditworthiness guide decision making
- Jin Liqun, bank’s president, plays down role in Chinese economic diplomacy
- Infrastructure-focused bank has extended US$7.5 billion in loans as of end of 2018
