Omnipork was developed by Green Common founder David Yeung with Chinese tastes in mind. Photo: Paul Yeung
Hong Kong meatless meat firm Green Common opens Omnipork Tmall store with eye on China’s pork shortage
- Green Common’s Tmall flagship store will officially launch on November 29, during the website’s Black Friday event
- Omnipork-based dishes will be offered in 180 restaurants and hotels in Beijing and Shanghai, as part of strategy also used in Hong Kong
Topic | Food and agriculture
