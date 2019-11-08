Channels

US President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on October 17, 2019. Photo: AP
Business

Trade negotiator who got China into WTO is rooting for Trump’s re-election because ‘Twitterer in Chief’ is easy to read

  • The US president’s daily tweets to 67 million global followers make him ‘easy to read’, said the former trade envoy and point man for China’s WTO negotiations
  • Trump is a transparent and realistic negotiator who is concerned only with material interests such as forcing China to import more American products, on which Beijing is able to compromise, Long said
Topic |   US-China relations
Yujing Liu

Updated: 12:16pm, 8 Nov, 2019

Aides set up platforms before a group photo with members of US and Chinese trade negotiation delegations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing in February. Photo: Reuters
China

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping may delay trade deal signing until December, at location outside US

  • Locations proposed by White House, including Iowa and Alaska, have been ruled out, and sites in Asia and Europe are being considered instead
  • US stocks slid on news that agreement could be pushed back
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:22am, 7 Nov, 2019

