People visit the Russia pavilion during the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai, on November 6, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Free-spending shoppers stock up on premium consumer goods as US$71 billion worth of deals are signed at China import expo
- Deals at the second edition of the China International Import Expo rose 23 per cent from last year
- New Zealand-based Fonterra, the world’s largest dairy exporter, signed deals totalling 18 billion yuan with Chinese partners including Alibaba Group Holding and New Hope Group
Xi Jinping used his keynote address at the China International Import Expo to underline China’s commitment to opening up its economy. Photo: AFP
China will open market further in push to bring down global trade barriers, Xi Jinping tells import expo
- China’s president has urged global leaders to bring down trade barriers and resist protectionism in a speech at the China International Import Expo
- Xi’s comments come a day after the closing of the Canton Export Fair, at which export orders fell for the third year in a row amid the US trade war
