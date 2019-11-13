A branch of Bank of Communication was vandalised at Pedder Street in Central. Photo: Stanley Shin
Hong Kong stocks drop to three-week low as protests force closing of banks and suspension of school classes
- China stocks fall as well on trade war concerns
- Volatility index for Hong Kong stocks rises to a one-month high
Stocks Blog: Alibaba approved to list in Hong Kong; New World, Wharf, other property stocks fall amid protest chaos
- Banks fall in Hong Kong as protests lead to branch closings
- China’s stocks drop ahead of economic data release
