Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A branch of Bank of Communication was vandalised at Pedder Street in Central. Photo: Stanley Shin
China Business

Hong Kong stocks drop to three-week low as protests force closing of banks and suspension of school classes

  • China stocks fall as well on trade war concerns
  • Volatility index for Hong Kong stocks rises to a one-month high
Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 5:35pm, 13 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A branch of Bank of Communication was vandalised at Pedder Street in Central. Photo: Stanley Shin
READ FULL ARTICLE
LIVE
Markets
LIVE

Stocks Blog: Alibaba approved to list in Hong Kong; New World, Wharf, other property stocks fall amid protest chaos

  • Banks fall in Hong Kong as protests lead to branch closings
  • China’s stocks drop ahead of economic data release 
SCMP

Zhang Shidong  

Deb Price  

Updated: 5:31pm, 13 Nov, 2019

Protesters gather on the bridge near Chinese University. Property stocks are being hammered today as protests continue to drive away tourists and other shoppers. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters gather on the bridge near Chinese University. Property stocks are being hammered today as protests continue to drive away tourists and other shoppers. Photo: Sam Tsang
People walk past a logo of China's e-commerce giant Alibaba in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: Xinhua People walk past a logo of China's e-commerce giant Alibaba in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: Xinhua
People walk past a logo of China's e-commerce giant Alibaba in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: Xinhua People walk past a logo of China's e-commerce giant Alibaba in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: Xinhua
Topic |   Stocks Blog
SCMP

Zhang Shidong  

Deb Price  

Updated: 5:31pm, 13 Nov, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.