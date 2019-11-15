Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anti-government protesters hold a lunchtime rally in Central. Photo: David Wong
China Business

Hong Kong stocks post worst weekly performance in three months as protests turn more chaotic and violent

  • Hang Seng Index fell 4.8 per cent this week in the biggest weekly decline since August
  • BeiGene soared after saying the US drug agency gave accelerated approval to its blood cancer drug
Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 5:58pm, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government protesters hold a lunchtime rally in Central. Photo: David Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
US-China trade tariffs remain a key uncertainty which will determine the speed and size of the earnings recovery, according to UBS. Photo: Reuters
Companies

UBS: Investors should prepare for ‘low returns’ in 2020 as US-China trade war uncertainty weighs on growth

  • Growth likely to pick up in second half of 2020, according to UBS Asia-Pacific strategist Niall MacLeod
  • Equity valuations gains are likely to be capped at ‘modest’ 7 per cent, MacLeod says
Topic |   Investing
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 4:51pm, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

US-China trade tariffs remain a key uncertainty which will determine the speed and size of the earnings recovery, according to UBS. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.