Anti-government protesters hold a lunchtime rally in Central. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong stocks post worst weekly performance in three months as protests turn more chaotic and violent
- Hang Seng Index fell 4.8 per cent this week in the biggest weekly decline since August
- BeiGene soared after saying the US drug agency gave accelerated approval to its blood cancer drug
Topic | China stock market
Anti-government protesters hold a lunchtime rally in Central. Photo: David Wong
US-China trade tariffs remain a key uncertainty which will determine the speed and size of the earnings recovery, according to UBS. Photo: Reuters
UBS: Investors should prepare for ‘low returns’ in 2020 as US-China trade war uncertainty weighs on growth
- Growth likely to pick up in second half of 2020, according to UBS Asia-Pacific strategist Niall MacLeod
- Equity valuations gains are likely to be capped at ‘modest’ 7 per cent, MacLeod says
Topic | Investing
US-China trade tariffs remain a key uncertainty which will determine the speed and size of the earnings recovery, according to UBS. Photo: Reuters