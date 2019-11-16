scmp
China’s bricks-and-mortar stores stress the shopping experience, rev up with technology to survive the onslaught of online shopping
- During this week’s annual Singles’ Day online shopping festival on November 11, Alibaba Group Holding hauled in a record 268.6 billion yuan of transactions in just 24 hours, an amount that took the insurer AIA a whole year to earn in 2017
- As much as 23 per cent of China’s US$5.61 trillion of retails sales last year took place online, a sixfold jump from 4 per cent less than a decade earlier in 2011, according to data from Oliver Wyman.
Daniel Zhang, CEO of Alibaba Group, makes a speech after the 2018 Singles’ Day shopping festival, which saw gross merchandise value reach a new record of 213.5 billion yuan. Photo: Simon Song
Alibaba sets sight on attracting 500 million customers around the world to shop online on 2019 Singles’ Day this November 11
- The company is hoping to attract an additional 100 million consumers based on its analysis of data and consumer behaviour, but declines to provide targeted sales value
- More than 200,000 brands will be taking part in the shopping extravaganza and over 1 million new products will be on sale
